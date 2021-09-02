Body of woman washed away in Yadadri’s stream found

Three days after being washed away in the furious Dosala Vagu stream near Kurraram village of Rajapet mandal, the body of the second and last victim, Konnaboina Himabindu, was found near Parupally village, 3 kms away from the site of incident on Thursday.

The other victim, Sindhuja, 25, was found around the same location near Parupally village limits on the same evening of Monday. She breathed her last while being rushed to a hospital.

Only their uncle D. Sravan Kumar was able to withstand and exit the dangerous flow.

The trio were coming on their motorcycle from Rajapet and heading towards Bondhugula village for a family function. Crossing the Dosala Vagu between the villages was unavoidable and the swelling flood worsened the crossover.

Although a unit of the National Disaster Response Force joined the search operation, finding Himabindu was difficult and the team left on Wednesday. On Thursday, the local fire and rescue team, along with Rajapet police continued the task and traced the 20-year-old.

The victim’s mortal remains were sent to Alair hospital for post-mortem and later handed over to the family.