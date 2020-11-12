Body of unidentified man found

HYDERABAD

12 November 2020 08:00 IST

The body of an unidentified man was found on Wednesday near the Dargah Crossroads, Cyberabad police said.

The victim, aged between 35 and 40, was suspected to have been hit on the head by unknown persons. His body was covered with a white sheet. The victim was wearing gray trousers and a blue vest. The body had names ‘Vanaja’, ‘Chinni’ and ‘Anusha’ tattooed on them. The Raidurgam police booked a case.

Advertising

Advertising