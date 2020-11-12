Hyderabad

Body of unidentified man found

The body of an unidentified man was found on Wednesday near the Dargah Crossroads, Cyberabad police said.

The victim, aged between 35 and 40, was suspected to have been hit on the head by unknown persons. His body was covered with a white sheet. The victim was wearing gray trousers and a blue vest. The body had names ‘Vanaja’, ‘Chinni’ and ‘Anusha’ tattooed on them. The Raidurgam police booked a case.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 12, 2020 8:01:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/body-of-unidentified-man-found/article33080648.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY