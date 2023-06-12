Body of nursing student reported missing found by pond

June 12, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The body of a 19-year-old girl, who was earlier reported missing by her family, was found by a pond in Kallapur village of Pargi in Vikarabad district. Police said they found injuries on the body and that her eyes were slightly pressed into the sockets.

Pargi police inspector Venkataramana said Sirisha, a nursing student, was found dead on Sunday by the pond near Kallapur village. “On Saturday, she was reprimanded by her father Jangaiah for not cooking dinner. Allegedly vexed by the constant issues at home due to her father and her brother-in-law Anil, she tried to hang herself at their residence. Jangaiah and Anil thwarted her attempt and thrashed her. She then left the house by locking the door from outside, as reported by eyewitnesses in the vicinity,” said the official.

Her family, after searching for her on Sunday, lodged a missing persons case. However, the patrol team found her body on Sunday evening. “We found injuries on the body but they were due to the thrashing by her father. We have not yet ruled out suicide and are probing the case as suspicious death, as nothing so far indicates murder,” he said.

The inspector also denied reports suggesting that her eyes were pierced and that her family is being taken into custody for the ‘murder’ “Her eyes are intact but slightly pressed in, which is being misreported. As per the cellphone tower location, her family was nowhere near the place she was found dead. We are still in the early stages of investigation to call this a murder,” he said, adding that the autopsy report will shed light on cause of death.

(Roshni, suicide prevention helpline: 8142020033/ 8142020044, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily; and email: roshnihelp@gmail.com)