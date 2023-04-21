Body of missing boy in Hyderabad found in bucket; police refute ‘human sacrifice’ angle

April 21, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The body of an eight-year-old boy, who was reported missing from Allaudin Koti of Sanath Nagar, was found with broken hands and legs inside a bucket during the early hours of Friday. Police have arrested two persons and said that the motive behind the murder was a financial dispute between the boy’s father and the accused, even while refuting the human sacrifice angle.

DCP-Balanagar T.Srinivas Rao said the boy, Abdul Waheed Khan, a class III student, was missing since Thursday evening. A case was booked and a search initiated. “We arrested Imran Ali Khan, a transgender person, along with Rafeeq, an autorickshaw driver, who helped Khan in disposing of the body, which was found near the Moosapet nala around 3 a.m.,” he said.

Inspector of Sanath Nagar police station, M.Muthu Yadav said a missing complaint was received around 9 p.m. on Thursday. “After checking the CCTV camera footage, we found that Imran had called the boy home around 5.30 p.m. The cameras did not show the boy coming out. Imran was called in for questioning, during which he confessed to killing the boy and identified the spot where they left the body,” said Mr.Yadav.

Imran allegedly throttled the boy and broke his hands and legs to fit him in a bucket after wrapping the body in a bag, which was then taken in an autorickshaw till Moosapet, said the official.

DCP Srinivas Rao said Abdul’s father, Wasim Khan, had taken ₹1 lakh from Imran around three years ago and had failed to return it. “Imran also ran a chit fund business in the locality and had disputes with Wasim over it. He confessed to the murder and was remanded in judicial custody along with the auto driver who helped him,” he said.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in the area on Friday as news of the boy’s murder broke. Yaseen Khan, a friend of Wasim from the same locality, said that he was helping Wasim search for the boy and had even checked the CCTV footage with the cops.

“We saw Imran asking the boy to get something for him from a nearby shop. He went in but did not come out. We all started looking for him late in the evening, assuming that he was at someone’s house for daawat as it is Ramzan time,” said Yaseen, and alleged that the murder is a case of human sacrifice. “Imran had orders from his ‘guru’ to carry out the killing. They did not intend to kill Abdul Waheed in particular, but needed a young boy to sacrifice,” he said.

However, the DCP refuted the allegations. “No incriminating evidence was found indicating a sacrifice. The dispute over financial matters between the parties led to the murder,” Mr.Rao maintained.

Imran and Rafeeq were booked under Sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 302 (murder) of the IPC.

Minister for Animal Husbandry, T. Srinivas Yadav visited the area and also clarified that it was not a case of human sacrifice, assuring the victim’s family of strict punishment for the culprits. He said a fast-track court would be constituted to ensure speedy trial and punishment.