Hyderabad

Body of missing boy found

The body of a seven-year-old boy, who along with three members of his family went missing on Tuesday night, was found at Gaganpahad on Sunday.

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police said the victim, Ayan, was washed away in Appa Cheruvu. The bodies of Aamir Khan, Kamera Begum and Sahil (4) were retrieved by the authorities on Thursday, while Ayan’s body was found near Celebrity Function Hall on Sunday.

Soon after getting information about the body, police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

