Body of Gulf migrant reaches Hyderabad

HYDERABAD

05 September 2020 23:30 IST

For the family, it was a wait for nearly five months

The family of a 55-year-old migrant worker who died of health complications on April 14 in Saudi Arabia, will finally get to see his mortal remains after many months.

It was six years ago that the victim, Sunke Rajaiah, a native of Kondapur in Jagtiyal district, went to West Asian country to earn a livelihood. But, in April, he died of health complications, while undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Speaking to The Hindu, Rajaiah’s son-in-law Shyam, who runs a photo studio, and who was on his way to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to take the mortal remains back home, said, “He used to work as a labourer in Riyadh. We are told that he had a blood pressure issue after which he collapsed. He was rushed to a hospital where he died. He was father of a son who completed Intermediate, and two daughters. My mother-in-law, his widow, is an agricultural worker. The family is poor, and went through a lot to get the body back.”

Mr Shaym said the flight carrying Rajaiah’s body was scheduled to reach the city at 7.30 p.m. while his mother-in-law and his daughters were at home, waiting.

Emigrants Welfare Forum president M Bheem Reddy, who has been working with the family, said that issue was brought to the attention of the Ministry of External Affairs by legislator T Jeevan Reddy. An ambulance was being provided by the Telangana government’s NRI Cell, he said.

“There are dozens of migrants who die in Gulf countries for various reasons such as road accident, poor health, and accident at construction site. The family members said the funeral will be held in the village on Sunday,” Mr Reddy said.