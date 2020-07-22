Body of EFLU teacher found

The decomposing body of an assistant professor of the English and Foreign Languages University was found on Wednesday.

According to the Osmania University police, the victim is Rahul Balusu (45), a faculty with the varsity’s Computational Linguistics Department. He was found hanging in his house outside the university campus, in Srikar Apartments in Tarnaka.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed that Balusu had been depressed for around seven years.

“He was last seen on July 20 in the afternoon by somebody who knew him. On Wednesday, his body was found by the watchman and the maid as foul smell was emanating from the house. The door was locked from the inside. Later, the locals broke open the door and found his body hanging and in a decomposed state. We are not suspecting any foul play,” said Sub-Inspector of Police M Saikumar, adding that the reason for his purported depression was to be investigated.

Police said they would investigate whether family problems could have led to the suicide. A case was registered.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni)