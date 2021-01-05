Body found with stab injuries

HYDERABAD

05 January 2021 22:27 IST

A body was found near Prakash Nagar in the Kukatpally Police Station limits on Tuesday.

Police identified the victim as 30-year-old M Krishna, reported to be a flower vendor. The victim had stab wounds on his body.

The body was identified by locals who immediately informed the police. A murder case has been booked. Police is likely to analyse CCTV footage and all angles are being probed.

