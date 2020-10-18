Body found in retrieved car in canal

The body of a man who was washed away in Isuka Bavi, Ameenpur, was traced on Sunday.
Anand (30), was washed away along with his car while driving on the night of October 13. Teams of the NDRF made all out efforts to trace him but in vain. On Saturday afternoon, while officials were using heavy machinery to clear Isuka Bavi, his car was traced. It took more than two hours to bring the car out from the stream. It was stated that fishermen from East Godavari district were also roped in to trace the car.
The decomposed body of Anand was found in the front seat.
Man washed away
In another incident, Vadde Pochaiah, 60, accidentally fell in Allikunta tank and was washed away in Erdanur village of Kandi mandal. He is yet to be traced.
