Body found in nala

The body of an unidentified man in his mid-20s was found in a nala near BSNL office at Maithrivanam on Thursday night.

No injuries were found on the bare body found in the nala, S.R. Nagar Inspector Mohammed Waheeduddin said. Passers-by noticed the body in the nala around 10.30 p.m.

“We are yet to ascertain who the victim was and how he died,” the police said.