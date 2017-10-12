Hyderabad

Body found in nala

The body of an unidentified man in his mid-20s was found in a nala near BSNL office at Maithrivanam on Thursday night.

No injuries were found on the bare body found in the nala, S.R. Nagar Inspector Mohammed Waheeduddin said. Passers-by noticed the body in the nala around 10.30 p.m.

“We are yet to ascertain who the victim was and how he died,” the police said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 5, 2020 12:25:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/body-found-in-nala/article19847619.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY