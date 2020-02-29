Body found at a shed owned by Maruthi Rao

Miryalaguda

29 February 2020 22:46 IST

“The Miryalaguda police found the body of an unidentified person in a shed belonging to T. Maruthi Rao, accused one in the ‘honour killing’ of dalit youth P. Pranay Kumar in 2018, here on Saturday.

Police said they were informed by locals of a decomposing odour, and then they found the body.

The news came as a shock and locals rushed to the site, even as the police gathered in large number to cordon off the property and conducted scene investigation.

“The body was fully covered in oil, and the person appeared to have died least 10 days ago. Physical details suggest the age of the unidentified person was between 30 and 40,” the police said.

The shed, located on the left side of the road near the Hanumanpet flyover in the town, belongs to Maruthi Rao, the police said.

The police team pressed into service the CLUES team from Nalgonda to gather crucial evidence. The body was shifted to the Miryalaguda Area Hospital for post-mortem.