Body builder scripts miraculous recovery from COVID

‘He has become a role model for critically-ill patients, proved dramatic results are possible with positive attitude’

From the brink of a collapsing respiratory system, Susheel Kumar Gaikwad, a 32-year-old body-builder, has scripted an inspiring recovery from severe COVID-19 infection.

With symptoms of fever and cough, the Malkajgiri resident was diagnosed with COVID and admitted to a local hospital in the last week of April. However, his infection did not subside and instead, worsened even after treatment.

As his condition deteriorated steadily, his oxygen saturation levels kept fluctuating despite non-invasive ventilation and he was shifted to a corporate hospital in Malakpet on May 19 in a critical condition. His acute computed tomography (CT) severity score was 25/25.

According to a press release, intubation, mechanical ventilation and advanced modes of proning, early tracheostomy and other measures were initiated. Newer strategy of minimal sedation for patient consciousness was also followed. As he also developed septic shock, antibiotics, antifungals, vasopressors and optimised fluid management were also used.

Perhaps, because of his underlying fitness and willpower, Mr. Gaikwad made an amazing recovery, not requiring ECMO support. With his active sessions of physiotherapy and personalised nutrition, he was progressively shifted from ICU to Stepdown to room, and his tracheostomy was also de-canulated requiring only minimal oxygen support.

After a prolonged treatment course of more than a month, he was finally discharged this week. “He is somewhat de-conditioned due to prolonged illness but otherwise, almost getting back to his baseline,” said Pavan Gorukanti, director of Yashoda Hospitals Group.

The body builder’s story is an inspiration to all the treating doctors and staff to see such an improvement despite the CT findings of almost complete lung involvement.

“In fact, he has become a role model for critically-ill patients as well as to a lot of budding body-builders and proved dramatic results are possible with a positive attitude,” said senior pulmonologist Vishveshwaran Balasubramanian, adding that hundreds of other patients in similar or worse condition were treated successfully back to health by the hospital.

Considering the severity of illness and his sports background, noted film personality and philanthropist Sonu Sood had personally reached out to help Mr. Gaikwad. The actor also followed up the case on a daily basis and made video calls to the body builder almost every day to boost his morale.