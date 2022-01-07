Bodige Shobha granted bail

HYDERABAD

07 January 2022 21:37 IST

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the Telangana High Court on Friday granted bail to former MLA and BJP leader Bodige Shobha, who was lodged in Karimnagar prison after being arrested in a criminal case connected to her party’s protest programme over GO 317.

The judge instructed the prison authorities to set her free forthwith on furnishing a surety bond of ₹25,000. The ex-MLA of Choppadandi moved a lunch motion seeking to quash the FIR issued against her by Karimnagar police.

Lawyer M. Ramchander Rao, appearing for her, told the court that she had some health issues. The BJP leader was arrested two days ago after she took part in the ‘Jagarana Deeksha’ organised by Karimnagar BJP MP Bandi Sanjay against GO 317.

