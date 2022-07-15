Bodies of two members of SCCL’s rescue team fished out from swollen stream

Rescuers on Thursday recovered the bodies of two members of the rescue team of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), who were washed away in a flooded stream, at Dahegaon in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Wednesday.

Braving the inclement weather, the rescuers resumed the search operation in the swollen stream on Thursday morning.

They fished out the bodies of Satish and Ramu, who were swept away by the flood water, while on their way to evacuate a group of villagers including a pregnant woman at a flood-affected hamlet near Dahegaon on Wednesday.

Their bodies were shifted to the mortuary at the government area hospital in Mancherial later in the day. Several SCCL workers paid their last respects to the duo, who met with a tragic end during the rescue mission.