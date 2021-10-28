Hyderabad

Bodies of three missing women found floating in rivulet

The bodies of two married women and a 17-year-old minor girl of Gandhinagar in Jagtial town, who went missing at Dharmasamudram cheruvu on Wednesday, were found floating in a rivulet on the outskirts of the town on Thursday.

The deceased, including two women aged around 20 years and the minor girl, an Intermediate student, hailed from same locality in Jagtial. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide pact.

Police sources said that the two married women resorted to the “drastic step” due to some health issues. However, the motive behind the minor girl’s “suicide” could not be ascertained immediately. A detailed investigation is underway to find out the exact reason behind their “extreme step,” police said.

Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000


