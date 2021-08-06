Bodies of missing couple found in Godavari

Lakshmana Chary and Hymavathi with their daughter.

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

06 August 2021 00:10 IST

They were depressed over the untimely death of their only daughter

Depressed over the untimely death of their only daughter due to sudden cardiac arrest ten days ago, a middle-aged couple from Hyderabad allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Godavari near Reddypalem in Burgampahad mandal late on Wednesday night.

Police identified the deceased as Lakshmana Chary, 52, a tailor, and his wife Hymavathi, 48, of ECIL locality in Hyderabad.

Sources said that the couple came to their relative’s house in Paloncha town two days ago, after their daughter’s death in Hyderabad. They had left their relative’s house on Wednesday night leaving behind a suicide note saying they were taking the extreme step unable to cope with the loss.

Advertising

Advertising

The Paloncha police registered a missing case based on a complaint filed by their relative on Wednesday night and launched a search to trace them. Some local youths spotted the bodies of the couple floating in the Godavari at Reddypalem late on Thursday evening and alerted the local police, who in turn retrieved them from the river.

[Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000]