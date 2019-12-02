Bodies of drowned FBOs fished out from Pranahita near Telangana-Maharashtra border

S. Harpal Singh

Special Correspondent

ADILABAD: Bodies of Forest Beat Officers (FBOs) Banoth Suresh and Munjam Balakrishna, who had drowned in the Pranahita river near Gudem of Chintalamanepalli mandal in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Sunday were traced on Monday morning. Swimmers engaged to trace the missing duo fished out the bodies in the presence of forest, police and revenue officials, besides family members of the deceased.

According to Kagaznagar Forest Divisional Officer Vijay Kumar, authorities have requested Maharashtra police to allow conduct post-mortem on this side of the Inter-State border so that the bodies can be handed over to the next of kin. The Maharashtra police has registered a case and is investigating.

It may be recalled that the duo, along with their colleague Saddam had gone for a morning walk on Sunday. While returning, they boarded the country boat from the Maharashtra side which had the boatman and his assistant, and one more person as passengers.

The boat was apparently overloaded and capsized mid-stream of the Pranahita where the current was strong. Saddam and the other three managed to swim ashore, while Suresh and Balakrishna drowned.

The three officials had joined the Forest force about a month ago. They were working in the Gudem section of the forest since then.