BoB’s renovated regional office opens

HYDERABAD

14 August 2021 01:09 IST

The renovated premises of Bank of Baroda’s Hyderabad Metro region was inaugurated on Friday by the bank’s executive director Vikramaditya Singh Kichi.

General manager and zonal head (Hyderabad zone) Manmohan Gupta, deputy zonal head (Hyderabad Zone) Vinod Babu, regional manager of Hyderabad Metro Region V.M.N.S. Saibabu were among those who participated in the opening ceremony of the office at Tirumala Estates, Himayatnagar, BoB said in a release.

