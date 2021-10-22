BoB plans events to strengthen rural connect

HYDERABAD

22 October 2021 23:43 IST

The Hyderabad Zone of Bank of Baroda will conduct several programmes in the rural areas to strengthen connect with customers, especially for farmers, as part of the 4th edition of its Baroda Kisan Pakhwara (BKP).

Across the zone, the bank aspires to reach out to as many customers as possible under the programme, this month, including through credit camps. Choupals, cattle health checkups and financial literacy camps are also to be organised as part of the BKP, said General Manager of BoB Hyderabad Zone Man Mohan Gupta.

The focus of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh government on growing the agrarian economy by extending benefits and concessions for developing agriculture infrastructure provides an opportunity for bankers, to contribute to the development process, he said in a release on Friday. Construction of warehouse and cold storage as well as development of SEZ for food and agro processing units are among the projects mooted by the State governments.

BoB has launched Centre for Agriculture Marketing and Processing (CAMP), centralised agri-loans processing units across 18 zonal offices, the release said.