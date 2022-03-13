Boating in Wyra reservoir launched to boost tourism

Two six-seater speed boats made available; a bigger one to be added soon

Excise and Tourism Minister V. Srinivas Goud, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Collector V.P. Goutham on a boat in Wyra reservoir on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

In an initiative to develop the picturesque Wyra reservoir, located about 24 km from Khammam town, into a major tourist spot, the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) has introduced a boat ride facility.

Two six-seater speed boats have been pressed into service in the reservoir to provide enchanting boating experience for tourists.

The Wyra medium irrigation project was constructed across the Wyra river during the Nizam’s rule, sources in the Irrigation department said. The project is the lifeline for farmers of Wyra, Thallada and Bonakal mandals as it irrigates an ayacut of about 25,000 acres of agricultural lands in the three mandals. It is a prime source of livelihood for scores of fishermen and also a major drinking water source.

Minister for Prohibition and Excise, Sports and Youth Services, Tourism, Culture and Archaeology V. Srinivas Goud, along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, inaugurated the boating unit on Sunday. He also inaugurated an indoor stadium built at an estimated cost of ₹89 lakh in the mandal headquarters town of Wyra.

Speaking after launching two six-seater boats, Mr Srinivas Goud said another big boat will be pressed into service soon to attract tourists to the scenic spot.

An open gym and various sports facilities will be created in Wyra town in addition to the badminton court at the stadium, he said.

Mr Ajay Kumar said development of sports infrastructure facilities in Khammam opened up new opportunities for budding sportspersons. The State government has laid focus on improving sports facilities in all the constituencies to give an impetus to sports, he remarked.

MLC Tata Madhu, Wyra MLA L Ramulu Naik, Collector V.P. Gautham and TSTDC managing director B. Manohar were present.