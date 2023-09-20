Boardwalk on the Hussainsagar Lake ready for inauguration

September 20, 2023 07:31 am | Updated 07:31 am IST - HYDERABAD

Elevated walkways and a cantilever jetty will be part of the Lake Front Park being developed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority in the designated buffer zone of the Hussainsagar lake, with an expenditure close to ₹27 crore.

A new addition to the tourism circuit around the lake, the park is coming up on 10 acres of land beside Jala Vihar, a popular water park and convention centre. It is part of the ‘improvement and beautification around Hussainsagar’ as per instructions from the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao, a statement from the HMDA said.

The park consists of four elevated walkways each 110 metres in length, with cantilever jetty of 15 metres into the lake which serves as a deck view. A curvilinear walkway of 240 metres length and two metres width, and 690-metre-long walkway which connects all components in the park are additional features, the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other architectural elements include pavilions, promenade area abutting the lake shore, Panchatatva Walkway, central pathway and underpasses. Four lakh plants of several exotic varieties are planted as part of the landscaping, with bar coded name boards of the plants — a first by HMDA, the note said.

The lake front park also includes 22 trees, each 25 years old, which have been translocated from other places to accommodate various projects. Plant varieties that survive drain water and shade and repel mosquitoes, besides scented/aromatic, and rare varieties of saplings have been planted here.

Once inaugurated, the park will be open to public from 5.30 a.m. to 11.30 p.m., at an entry price of ₹ 10 for children, ₹50 for adults and ₹100 per month for morning walkers .

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.