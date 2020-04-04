Hyderabad

Boarding facility, regular check-ups for EFLU foreign students

English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Vice-Chancellor E. Suresh Kumar has said that 88 foreign students are presently residing on the campus apart from four Indians, after the hostels were vacated due to lockdown. All those on campus are being provided boarding facility and regular health check-ups, he said.

Prof. Suresh explained the steps being taken to safeguard foreign students at a video conference held by Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank with VCs of 40 Central Universities.

Prof. Suresh mentioned that the university is conducting online classes for regular courses through Google Classroom and Skype, and nearly 90% students are attending them.

