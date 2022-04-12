Board for recruitment to Telangana universities

The State Cabinet on Tuesday decided to constitute a board to function under the Education department for recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff of universities.

Instead of the universities taking up the recruitment individually for the 4,000-odd posts, the government felt the need for a common board for the purpose, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao told reporters after the meeting.

It was also decided to implement the government order lifting restrictions on construction activity in the catchment areas of Musi and Easa rivers and Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs. A committee led by Chief Secretary and comprising officials of pollution control board and forest department will finalise guidelines for implementation of the order while protecting green zones.