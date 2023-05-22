BMS terms coal wage revision pact substantial, TBGKS calls it inadequate

May 22, 2023 08:57 am | Updated 10:57 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The wage revision pact in respect of National Coal Wage Agreement (NCWA)-XI agreed at the Joint Bipartite Committee for Coal Industry (JBCCI)-XI in Kolkata on Saturday entails the highest benefit of ₹23,228 hike in wages for monthly rated workers (technical and supervisory grade) of A1 grade in the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

The wage structure of this category has been revised from the existing pay of ₹47,802 to ₹71,030 as per the pay revision, SCCL sources said. The ‘H’ grade monthly rated workers in the same category will get a revised pay of ₹40,058.93 as against the existing pay of ₹26,959.07.

Workforce under the monthly rated workers category 1 will receive ₹1,502.55 now as against the existing pay of ₹1,011.27 per day at a revised monthly pay of ₹39,069. Daily rated workers (excavation) under the special category will get a revised pay of ₹2,027.24 as against the existing pay of ₹1,393.24.

The NCWA-XI will be effective from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2026.

All eligible employees covered by this pact will be given a minimum guaranteed benefit (MGB) at the rate of 19% of total emoluments (Basic+DA+SDA+attendance bonus). The latest pay revision offers a 19% increase in wages (MGB) and 25% raise in all allowances for different categories, skills and grades covering daily rated and monthly rated employees, sources added.

It entails payment of 100% dearness allowance neutralisation for all the employees irrespective of their basic pay.

While the local leaders of the BMS termed the hike as “substantial”, the activists owing allegiance to the ruling BRS-backed Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) called it “inadequate” to meet the increased cost of living and price rise.