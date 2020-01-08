BluJay Solutions opens new centre

Supply chain software and services provider BluJay has opened a new facility in the city.

Speaking at the inauguration on Tuesday, CEO Andrew Kirkwood said BluJay Solutions India is currently a 300-member team and will soon grow to 350. The new facility will contribute to several functions of BluJay, including research and development, shared financial services, customer support, cloud and professional services.

BluJay India vice-president Suresh Chandra Medasani said the Hyderabad office has been instrumental in innovation and new product development initiatives of BluJay for several years. The continued investment and expansion of the Hyderabad facility reinforced BluJay’s commitment to growing Hyderabad office as its largest centre of excellence in various functions of software development lifecycle.

A release said BluJay delivered supply chain software and services to the world’s most progressive retailers, distributors, freight forwarders, manufacturers, and logistics service providers, through a scalable, single instance multi-tenant cloud. BluJay caters to over 7,500 customers in more than 100 countries, with more than 40,000 universally connected partners.