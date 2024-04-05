Blue Star eyes higher market share with new range of deep freezers 

April 05, 2024 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

With commercial refrigeration and cold chain solutions market poised for huge growth, Blue Star aims to consolidate its position by introducing a range of energy-efficient and environmental-friendly products and solutions, the company’s managing director B. Thiagarajan said.

“We serve a wide range of customers covering the value chain for diverse applications, from fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy, frozen food, pharmaceuticals, vaccines and several other products, including specialised applications even for the silk industry,” he said at the launch of a new range of energy-efficient deep freezers from 60 to 600 litres in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Besides higher storage, enhanced cooling capacity, the new range is designed to work even in 47 degree C ambient temperatures. Dairy and ice cream, frozen food, restaurants, convenience stores, hospitality and supermarkets are the customer segments the company is targeting with the range, Blue Star said in a release.

On customer service, the company said it provided 24x7 customer call centre specialists, service on wheels, mobile apps and technical competence across India. A unique feature is the availability of refrigerated vans in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi and Kolkata, which can be used as a standby at customer premises to store perishables. The company said it is ramping up investments in building service infrastructure and CRM software.

