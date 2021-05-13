Blue Dart forms consortium for vaccine delivery with drones

Vikarabad has been chosen for the pilot project

Express logistics service provider Blue Dart has formed a consortium to deliver vaccines using drones under the ‘Medicine from the Sky’ project of Telangana government, World Economic Forum, NITI Aayog and Healthnet Global.

Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) had recently granted the project certain exemptions and permission for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) delivery of vaccines on an experimental basis. Vikarabad has been chosen for the pilot project.

A release from the company said the Blue Dart Med-Express consortium will revolutionise the delivery of vaccines and emergency medical supplies to the remotest parts of India with drones. CMO and Head-Business Development Ketan Kulkarni said, “The consortium aims at enabling safer, efficient and cost-effective drone delivery flights. With efficient systems in place, it can help reduce the current logistics cost, making the healthcare logistics faster and efficient.”

Director of Emerging Technologies in the IT department of Telangana L. Rama Devi said, “The project would generate real and actionable insights to drive future adoption policies and integration with the existing healthcare supply chain. With COVID wrecking existing supply chains, adopting such disruptive technologies is the need of the hour.”

It is the first such programmes in the country where multiple drones would fly BVLOS to establish their value proposition for the healthcare supply chain. The vision is to ensure healthcare equity for rural areas, Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said.