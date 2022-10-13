Hyderabad

Blood donation camp by Postal dept.

As part of observing ‘Swachh Pakhwada’ and ‘National Postal Week’ at the Hyderabad General Post Office, a blood donation camp was organised on Thursday in co-ordination with the King Koti Hospital.

Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Postal Circle K. Prakash, director of Postal Services, Hyderabad Head Quarters Region K.A. Devaraj, Chief Postmaster, Hyderabad GPO A. Subrahmanyam, and a large number of employees from Telangana Postal Circle Office, Hyderabad Head Quarters Regional Office, Hyderabad City Postal Division, Hyderabad Sorting Division participated in the camp. 


