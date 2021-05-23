Blood donation camp at gated community

A blood donation camp was organised jointly by Telangana Real Estate Developers Association (TREDA), Seva Bharthi in association with Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), Cyberabad Commissionerate of Police, in Green Grace, a gated community at Khajaguda on Sunday.

“We have taken this initiative to organise these camps starting today as there is shortage of blood as donors have not been coming to hospitals in the last 15 months. Going to their doorstep eliminates their travel time and will enable them to overcome their fear of contracting COVID-19. We wish to make blood readily available to patients through these camps,” said TREDA vice-president Vijaya Sai Meka.

SCSC secretary general Krishna Yedula said blood donations camps have been held at different locations since the pandemic erupted and they have been successful in contributing 10,500 blood units to 17 blood banks in the city. About 70 units of blood were collected by the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute, said CEO Ravi Kumar.

ICMR guidelines say COVID patients after 14 days of their being declared negative can donate blood. Even those who have been vaccinated, be it the first dose or second, can donate blood 14 days from the date of receiving the shots, said Shashidhar from Seva Bharthi, a press release said.