Blood donation camp, annadhanam programmes mark KTR’s birthday celebrations

July 25, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - KHAMMAM/BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

Ministers Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and others celebrating K.T. Rama Rao’s birthday in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Blood donation camps, sapling plantation, tomato distribution and poor feeding programmes marked the birthday celebrations of BRS working president and IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao in the erstwhile composite Khammam district on Monday.

Several BRS cadres donated blood at a programme held under the aegis of the BRS district president and MLC Tata Madhusudhan at the party district office near Gattaiah Centre in Khammam.

A mobile blood collection unit was deployed during the programme.

A sapling plantation programme was also organised.

Annadhanam was organised on the premises of the District Headquarters Hospital on the occasion.

In Bhadradri Kothagudem district, a mega blood donation camp was organised for thalassemia patients at Urdu Ghar in Kothagudem.

Zilla Gradhalaya Samstha chairman Dindigala Rajender, Zilla Parishad vice-chairman Kancharla Chandrasekhar and others were present.

More than 50 volunteers donated blood at the camp and an annadhanam programme was organised at the same venue later.

At a programme held in Aswaraopeta, local BRS leaders distributed tomatoes to poor people in the mandal headquarters town.

