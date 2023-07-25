Blood donation camp, annadhanam programmes mark KTR’s birthday celebrations

Blood donation camps, sapling plantation, tomato distribution and poor feeding programmes marked the birthday celebrations of BRS working president and IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao in the erstwhile composite Khammam district on Monday.
Several BRS cadres donated blood at a programme held under the aegis of the BRS district president and MLC Tata Madhusudhan at the party district office near Gattaiah Centre in Khammam.
A mobile blood collection unit was deployed during the programme.
A sapling plantation programme was also organised.
Annadhanam was organised on the premises of the District Headquarters Hospital on the occasion.
In Bhadradri Kothagudem district, a mega blood donation camp was organised for thalassemia patients at Urdu Ghar in Kothagudem.
Zilla Gradhalaya Samstha chairman Dindigala Rajender, Zilla Parishad vice-chairman Kancharla Chandrasekhar and others were present.
More than 50 volunteers donated blood at the camp and an annadhanam programme was organised at the same venue later.
At a programme held in Aswaraopeta, local BRS leaders distributed tomatoes to poor people in the mandal headquarters town.
