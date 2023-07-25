HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Blood donation camp, annadhanam programmes mark KTR’s birthday celebrations

July 25, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - KHAMMAM/BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau
Ministers Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and others celebrating K.T. Rama Rao’s birthday in Hyderabad on Monday.

Ministers Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and others celebrating K.T. Rama Rao’s birthday in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Blood donation camps, sapling plantation, tomato distribution and poor feeding programmes marked the birthday celebrations of BRS working president and IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao in the erstwhile composite Khammam district on Monday.

Several BRS cadres donated blood at a programme held under the aegis of the BRS district president and MLC Tata Madhusudhan at the party district office near Gattaiah Centre in Khammam.

A mobile blood collection unit was deployed during the programme.

A sapling plantation programme was also organised.

Annadhanam was organised on the premises of the District Headquarters Hospital on the occasion.

In Bhadradri Kothagudem district, a mega blood donation camp was organised for thalassemia patients at Urdu Ghar in Kothagudem.

Zilla Gradhalaya Samstha chairman Dindigala Rajender, Zilla Parishad vice-chairman Kancharla Chandrasekhar and others were present.

More than 50 volunteers donated blood at the camp and an annadhanam programme was organised at the same venue later.

At a programme held in Aswaraopeta, local BRS leaders distributed tomatoes to poor people in the mandal headquarters town.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.