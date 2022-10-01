Blood donated for children with Thalassemia  

On the eve of Mahatma Gandhi’s 153rd birth anniversary, the Hyderabad Traffic Police conducted a blood donation drive and free eye check-up camp at the Traffic Training Institute, Begumpet, on Saturday.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) A.V. Ranganath, who was present at the event, congratulated the staff and the participants for the noble gesture. The blood units collected at the event will be transferred for children with Thalassemia, a blood disorder characterised by lower amounts of haemoglobin.

Seventy-six participants, including staff and those counselled for traffic violations, took part in the drive.

The event was held in collaboration with the Indian Red Cross Society and Lions Club among others.