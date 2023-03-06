Blood cancer survivors come together to give hope to those battling the dreaded disease

March 06, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda, on Monday organised a blood cancer survivors’ summit to raise awareness about blood cancers and to emphasise the fact that the disease is not only completely curable but one can also lead a normal life after successful treatment.

Addressing the gathering, hospital director Pavan Gorukanti said: “This patient survivors’ meet aims to encourage people to come forward and support those who are affected by blood cancer.”

The event also saw cancer survivors recalling their battle and recovery.

Lead hemato-oncologist and BMT specialist Ganesh highlighted the latest advances in blood cancer research and treatment. Majority of blood cancers today are curable with most advanced treatment options like modern chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, bone marrow transplant etc.

The case of Venkateshwar Rao, a 65-year-old Hyderabad citizen who underwent half matched BMT (Haplo identical stem cell transplant) with his daughter as his stem cell donor, proves this fact. Many cured blood cancer patients and successful BMT patients joined the survivors’ meet. They said that sharing success stories can be a powerful tool in raising awareness about blood cancer and inspiring others who are going through a similar experience to stay hopeful and continue fighting.