Hyderabad-based blockchain startup raises ₹4.2 crore

Blockchain solutions provider TrayamBhu Tech Solutions on Tuesday said it has raised around ₹4.2 crore seed funding from US-based Octave Ventures and others.

The funds will be invested in developing more blockchain products on climate tech covering ESG, carbon credit, and tokenisation of carbon assets and to expand business operations in the US and emerging markets, the city-based startup said in a release.

It is also moving aggressively on the hiring front, with plans to expand the team by recruiting 50 people by the end of 2022, the startup said. It has 30 employees at present.

TrayamBhu, which is behind the TRST01 brand of products, said it is working with Telangana government on PDS traceability. In addition, it is part of the first cohort of CoE for Blockchain STPI, Gurgaon, and the cohort of Ag-Hub Agri Innovation Hub of PJTSAU.

CEO Prabir Mishra said “partnering with an experienced investor will help us drive our mission to bring about the best use of emerging technologies to address industry pain points on trust, transparency, and traceability”.