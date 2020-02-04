Blockchain accelerator for startups launched

Telangana government in partnership with Tech Mahindra on Monday launched T- Block Accelerator, the first such programme for the Telangana Blockchain District.

Industry growth

It is aimed at startups that have a strong blockchain use-case, thereby accelerating the startup growth as well as contributing to the growth of the overall industry, said a release on the launch programme in which IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan participated.

IBC Media, an innovation management company, will be running the programme.

T-Block Accelerator, registrations for which opened on Monday, will consist of a one-week boot camp followed by a four-week intensive training programme.

Participating startups will receive mentorship and guidance from experts in the startup and blockchain space. Workshops, presentations, discussions and assignments designed to impart practical knowledge required to build relevant blockchain products with real-world applications form part of the programme, the release said.

Hyderabad as a leader

Mr.Ranjan said the Telangana government is committed to positioning Hyderabad as one of the leading blockchain cities in the world. T-Block Accelerator programme will be a torch-bearer to multiple future blockchain accelerators in the country.

The government, in partnership with Tech Mahindra, will identify and promote innovative blockchain-based solutions to solve real-world problems.

“We look forward to successfully running the T-Block Accelerator and building public blockchain ecosystem in India,” Rajesh Dhuddu, Global Practice Leader, Blockchain at Tech Mahindra, said.The government will provide regulatory and policy support to enable and promote blockchain growth, the release said.