Blend of compassion and legal expertise is template for successful legal profession: President Murmu at NALSAR University in Hyderabad

Ms. Murmu while praising the efforts of NALSAR’s various initiatives recollected her tenure as the Minister for Fisheries and Animal Resources Development in Odisha, nearly two decades ago

Updated - September 28, 2024 03:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
President Droupadi Murmu, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma. State Chief Minister Revanth Reddy pose for a picture with a student during the 21st convocation of NALSAR University of Law, in Hyderabad on Saturday.

President Droupadi Murmu, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma. State Chief Minister Revanth Reddy pose for a picture with a student during the 21st convocation of NALSAR University of Law, in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

President Droupadi Murmu exhorted the graduating students of National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University of Law, Hyderabad, to be change agents, and to fix the unfair situation of access to justice by the poor.

Referring to the Constitution of India, the objectives of the Preamble to secure justice, liberty, equality to all citizens, the vision statement, and the Directive Principles, Ms. Murmu told students, “Always stick to the values of integrity and courage. Speaking truth makes you more powerful.”

Addressing students, their family members, faculty, and justices of the Supreme Court of India and the High Court of Telangana at the convocation, Ms. Murmu recollected the story of Mahatma Gandhi, who gave up his successful legal career to fight for justice on a much larger scale. His articulation as a lawyer was evident in his advocacy for the great causes he took up:

“His first Satyagraha was in Champaran, for securing justice for poor farmers who were exploited by Indigo planters. He along with his associates, including Dr. Rajendra Prasad, also a lawyer, prepared detailed documentation strengthening the Satyagraha in favour of the farmers.

“Thus, Gandhiji blended compassion with legal acumen, also on several matters against the most powerful empire the world has ever seen. This blend of compassion and legal expertise is a formula for success which also contains sensitivity and fairness. This can be a template for a legal professional who wants to live a meaningful and successful career,” she said.

Ms. Murmu while praising the efforts of NALSAR’s various initiatives, including the Animal Law Centre (ALC), recollected her tenure as the Minister for Fisheries and Animal Resources Development in Odisha, nearly two decades ago.

“There should be widespread efforts for the protection and welfare of animals. I expect the younger generations to protect animals and birds, trees and water bodies as necessities for well-being of humanity. NALSAR’s ALC is a good step in that direction,” she noted.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Chief Justice of Telangana High Court and Chancellor (NALSAR) Alok Aradhe, and Vice Chancellor Srikrishna Deva Rao, joined Ms. Murmu and gave away the gold medals and awards to meritorious students.

Published - September 28, 2024 03:10 pm IST

Telangana / Hyderabad

