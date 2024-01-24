Blaze in Mint Compound singes printing press

January 24, 2024 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A portion of the printing press warehouse of Mint Compound, Khairatabad in Hyderabad went up in flames on Wednesday morning. The Fire Department received a call at 4.39 a.m. and found the fire raging in the the book printing section. The department rushed five tenders from Secretariat, Sanathnagar, Gowliguda, Musheerabad and Secunderabad fire station. Till the filing of this report, the flame has not been put out.

No injuries or casualties have been reported. The Mint Museum which was inaugurated in June 2022 has not been affected by the fire.

The Hyderabad Mint started functioning in the current location on July 13, 1903. However, the Government of India Mint has been relocated to Cherlapally in 1997 and only textbook printing and other ancillary units are functioning in the Khairatabad site.

