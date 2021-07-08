Blast rocks Khammam village

A loud explosion rocked the areas surrounding Mangalagudem village in Khammam rural mandal late on Thursday afternoon when seized black powder burst into flames while police were attempting to defuse the explosive materials at a secluded place with the help of the bomb disposal squad.

However, no one was injured in the incident.

It may be mentioned that the Khammam rural police had seized a huge quantity of explosive materials including 12 black powder bags from a gang involved in illegal storage and sale of explosive substances to errant quarry owners at Pittalavarigudem on May 15.

Defusion process

The explosion occurred during the course of defusing the explosive substances as per the stipulated procedures, sources said.

Fire sparks emitted during removal of rocks while digging a trench using a JCB machine near Mangalagudem late in the afternoon.

The seized bags containing black powder suddenly caught fire triggering an explosion with a deafening sound.

The front portion of the JCB machine was damaged in the incident. Police officials concerned rushed to the site to find out the exact cause of the explosion. Officials concerned could not be reached for their comment.