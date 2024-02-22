BlackBerry IoT centre of excellence opened in Hyderabad, headcount to go up 

February 22, 2024 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

Canadian software developer BlackBerry on Wednesday formally opened the BlackBerry IoT Center of Excellence, Engineering and Innovation in Hyderabad, a facility to advance mission-critical embedded software development for IoT industries.

The second largest centre for the BlackBerry IoT division globally, the CoE is operational and set to accommodate 60 more people over the next 12 months, taking the headcount to 120. It is designed for 180-200 people, BlackBerry IoT president Mattias Eriksson told the media at the CoE.

Globally, the headcount is 850 with a chunk of employees in North America, he replied to a query.

In a release, the company said the India CoE hosts teams of embedded software engineers across a wide range of technology positions and skill sets, including senior management, technical project management, product engineering, cloud software development, integration, and service delivery. The team will build the next generation of software-defined-vehicles (SDVs) and advance innovation in medical, industrial control systems and robotics, it said.

“India is an important market for our customers in automotive and other IoT sectors,” Mr. Eriksson said.

