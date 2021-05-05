Black-marketing racket of Remdesivir busted

KHAMMAM

05 May 2021 22:03 IST

Sleuths of the Khammam Police Commissioner’s task force busted a racket involving the sale of COVID-19 anti-viral Remdesivir injections by three employees of the District Headquarters Hospital in the black market here on Wednesday evening.

The task force personnel kept a vigil in the vicinity of the hospital and caught a staff nurse and two outsourced employees while they were allegedly selling six Remdesivir injections at an exorbitant price of ₹ 38,000 each, sources said.

The task force team handed over the detained employees to the Two Town police for further investigation and action.

Advertising

Advertising

The incident comes just a week after a similar scam surfaced in the Government Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam of neighbouring Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

A contract doctor of the COVID ward in the area hospital was arrested by Bhadrachalam police in connection with the case on Monday.

The alleged role of two other employees of the area hospital in the scam is under the scanner.