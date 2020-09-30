Black day for Indian judiciary: Owaisi

‘Verdict satisfies collective conscience of Hindutva’

Hours after a special court on Wednesday delivered its verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case and acquitted all the accused, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi said that it is a black day for the Indian judiciary, and questioned whether it was sorcery that led to the mosque’s demolition.

Mr Owaisi was speaking to the media at party headquarters in Darussalaam where he wondered whether the CBI would file an appeal to maintain its independence. He also said that the judgment ‘satisfies the collective conscience of Hindutva, its followers and its ideology’.

The Hyderabad MP reiterated that the Supreme Court in the Babri Masjid civil dispute case had stated that the incident was an ‘egregious violation of the rule of law’ and said, “I am unable to comprehend this that when the SC said that this is an ‘egregious violation of the rule of law’, then was it by sorcery that mosque was demolished on December 6? Was it by sorcery that idols were placed there on December 28 and 29, 1949? Was it by sorcery that the locks were opened when Rajiv Gandhi was Prime Minister?”

Touching upon the future of the case, Mr Owaisi said that it has to be observed as to whether the CBI would file an appeal. “What needs to be seen is whether the CBI, to maintain its independence, will file an appeal. If it does not, I appeal to the All India Muslim Personal Law Board office bearers to file an appeal,” he said.

He added that ‘the Law Minister reached L K Advani’s home’ once the judgment came and sought to know what kind of message is being sent to those who believe in the rule of law.

Mr Owaisi said that wherever Mr Advani’s rath yatra went, there was violence. “I am forced to say that violence pays for you politically,” he said.