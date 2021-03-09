Black buck rescued, three apprehended

HYDERABAD

09 March 2021

Accused were also in possession of deer meat

The South Zone Task Force, in collaboration with the Forest Department, acted on a tip-off and apprehended three persons, confiscated deer meat and rescued a black buck. The accused allegedly used to hunt and sell the animal carcasses to buyers.

According to the police, the accused are Chavan Shanker Baba (36), a farmer and resident of Chata village in Nirmal district; Mohd Zubair (26), who is in the furniture business and a resident of Ahmedpura in Nizamabad; and Mohd. Salmanuddin (27), a private employee and a native of Dharugally in Nizamabad. A fourth accused, identified as Imran, a resident of Bodhan, is absconding.

Police said that Chavan’s income from farming was inadequate and so he began to hunt deer and other wild animals. He allegedly sold these wild animals to buyers. Later, he came in contact with Zubair, who is allegedly a mediator between wild animal meat lovers and sellers and buyers of live animals.

Zubair allegedly came in contact with Salmanuddin and told Chavan of his contact’s interest in consuming deer meat. Later, Chavan allegedly hunted two deer and stored the meat. He informed Zubair, who in turn contacted Salmanuddin.

Salmanuddin allegedly hired a four-wheeler and drove to Nizamabad, where he met the other two and bought a live deer for ₹ 15,000. The trio then went to Chata, where they bought deer meat allegedly for ₹ 7,000. They allegedly sold a portion of the deer meat to the fourth accused Imran.

According to the police, Chavan and Zubair were involved in 10 similar offences. The three-year-old female black buck which was rescued was handed over to the Nehru zoo authorities, said Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar.