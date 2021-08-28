BJP’s ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ flagged off

HYDERABAD

28 August 2021

Bandi Sanjay to walk for 36 days in the first phase till October 2

State president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday set off on ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra, a padayatra taken up to expose “corruption in the TRS Government, to question its failures and to strengthen the organisation (party) to bring it to power in Telangana in 2023.” The programme was flagged off at Bhagyalaxmi temple near Charminar.

The padayatra was flagged off by national general secretary of BJP in-charge of party affairs in Telangana and Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chug in the presence of a large number of party leaders and cadre. In the first phase of the padayatra, which is likely to go on till the next Assembly elections, Mr. Sanjay is planning to walk 10-15 km a day for 36 days with a limited number of party leaders and cadre walking along with him till October 2.

Union Minister for Culter, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region G. Kishan Reddy, BJP vice-president and MP Arun Singh, national OBC Morcha president K. Laxman, MPs Soyam Bapu Rao, D. Aravind, S. Muniswamy (Kolar) MLAs T. Raja Singh and M. Raghunandan Rao, senior leaders P. Shekar Rao, P. Muralidhar Rao, P. Sudhakar Reddy, D.K. Aruna, M. Vijayashanti, G. Vivek, several former Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs, padayatra in-charge T. Manohar Reddy and a host of other leaders were present on the occasion.

On the first day, the padayatra went on from Charminar to Mehdipatnam with the night stay at G. Pulla Reddy Pharmacy College. Mr. Sanjay and his colleagues in the walkathon covered Madina, Begum Bazar, Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, Assembly and Lakdikapul areas as the drizzle continued from afternoon, drenching the participants.

Mr. Sanjay paid homage at Martyrs Memorial, garlanded the statues of Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi and B.R. Ambedkar in front of the Assembly and on the Assembly premises. Earlier, he performed ‘gow mata puja’ (cow puja) at BJP’s office and special puja at the Bhagyalaxmi temple.