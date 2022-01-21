BJP working as ‘B’ team of TRS to deny Dalits their rights: Congress

‘Ours is the only party raising the issues’

At a press conference here, he said the BJP was working as the ‘B’ team of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and did nothing to the cause of these communities. It is laughable that BJP wants to focus on the SC and ST constituencies without working for them despite several policies of the TRS that hurt these communities.

Mr. Dayakar also ridiculed the BJP stating that it insulted President Ramnath Kovind, a Dalit, when he was forced to break the coconut only at the steps of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

He said Congress was the only party that had been raising their issues whether the rising attacks on them or forgotten promises of the TRS like three-acre land to Dalit families. Dalita Dandora of the Congress shook the TRS and it was now worried over its anti-dalit policies, he claimed.

TPCC SC Cell chairman Preetham said 27% of the dalit population saw atrocities against them in the last eight years ever since the BJP came to power. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was selling off all the pubic sector undertakings (PSUs) denying reservation benefits to the SC and ST population.