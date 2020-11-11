BJP will win up to 100 divisions in GHMC polls: Bandi Sanjay

‘Both Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be from our party’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in a position to win upto 100 divisions of the 150 in the forthcoming GHMC polls as the Dubbak by-election has given a boost with Telangana people deciding to put an end to the TRS family rule, said party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday.

“Our own survey before this poll verdict showed we stand a chance to win upto 75 divisions and it will only increase after this result. Both Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be from our party. People have put additional responsibility on us as they see it as an effective alternative to TRS,” he claimed in a virtual press conference.

“Intellectuals and citizens from across all sections of the society have welcomed the by-election result. People are no longer ready to trust KCR and his government for not fulfilling a single election promise,” he said. His advice to the Chief Minister was to “take note of the resentment among people, stop using the police to harass the Opposition and come down from the ivory tower as his dictatorial attitude is harming Telangana.”

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said that the party was “ready to cooperate with the government on development but first he and his ministers have to give appointment to the Opposition and listen.” The by-election win has been a “team effort” and the party will fight GHMC elections in a planned manner, he said.

The twin cities has been neglected in the last six years as was reflected in the recent flooding and paltry compensation offered, which was also usurped by the TRS activists, had only added insult to injury to the scores of affected families, charged the party chief.

He repeated his charge of the TRS government not providing succour to the common people either in COVID management or during the floods. “Farmers, government employees, private sector employees, unemployed youth, every section has been under stress but there has been no help from the government,” he claimed.

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy also accused the TRS government of failing to provide relief and rehabilitation to the affected families of the recent floods and for COVID-19. “The TRS government should stop spreading disinformation about the Centre not providing any funds and reeled out money allotted in recent times under various schemes. Even the Kaleshwaram project has been funded by the central financial institutions,” he said.

“The KCR government has pushed TS into a debt trap and is yet to submit a report to the Centre for flood relief,” he claimed. The issue of phone-tapping of BJP leaders during the Dubbak poll campaign will be taken up with the Election Commission, he said.