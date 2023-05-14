BJP will fight to end despotic rule, usher in Rama Rajyam in Telangana: Assam Chief Minister

May 14, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The BJP is committed to safeguard ‘Sanatan dharma’ and it will steadfastly strive to usher in ‘Rama Rajyam’ in Telangana to end the ‘despotic rule’ in the State, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Mr. Sarma accused the BRS regime of acting hand in glove with the MIM in pursuit of ‘vote bank politics’ in Telangana. He was addressing a huge rally — Hindu Ekta Yatra — in Karimnagar, the political nerve centre of Telangana, on Sunday night.

The rally was organised under the aegis of BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Coming down heavily on the BRS government, Mr. Sarma said: “This regime is charging a higher price for diesel and depriving the unemployed youths of promised jobs. The BJP government in Assam filled 50,000 jobs and appointment letters for another 50,000 jobs will be issued soon.”

“The ruling BRS was symbolic of nepotism and scams,” he alleged. Taking a dig at the ‘anti-Hindu’ forces, he said Hindus have been awakened.

“None imagined that Ram temple in Ayodhya would become a reality but the temple has been constructed in Ayodhya. The Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre abolished the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir,” he noted, adding that Uniform Civil Code is going to become a reality too, soon.

The Kerala Story has exposed the ‘conspiracy’ happening to our sisters, he said, calling upon people to watch the movie. In Assam, the BJP government took firm steps against ‘Love Jihadi’ activities, the Assam Chief Minister said.

He added that around 600 madarsas were closed in Assam and another 1000 madarsas were about to be shut down in one year.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Bandi Sanjay alleged that some vested elements averse to Hindu unity were trying to portray the result of Karnataka Assembly elections as the defeat of ‘Hindutva’.

The Hindu Ekta Yatra is aimed at strengthening unity among Hindus and fighting against the ‘pseudo secular’ forces to end the ‘dictatorial regime’ in Telangana and usher in ‘Rama Rajyam’, he said.