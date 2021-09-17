BJP will come to power in 2023 polls: Shah

HYDERABAD

17 September 2021 19:08 IST

Takes potshots at TRS, MIM; says party will also win all 17 LS seats in TS

The BJP will celebrate ‘Telangana Liberation Day’ officially and in a grand manner as it is confident of getting elected to power in 2023 Assembly Elections, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday. “The party will also win all the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, having won four this time and ‘lost three seats narrowly’”, he said at a public meeting held in Nirmal in Adilabad district.

Mr. Shah said that Sardar Patel’s decisive action then ensured Hyderabad and Telangana joined the Indian Union. He took potshots at the ruling TRS and MIM throughout his speech even while acknowledging the sacrifices made by people to break free from the Nizam’s tyranny and atrocities of the Razakars.

“We are not afraid of the Majlis Party. We will definitely celebrate Telangana Liberation Day and pay homage to the martyrs. What happened to the vow taken by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to celebrate the day officially during the separate State agitation? Who is he scared of?” he questioned.

Addressing the mammoth gathering on Friday, Mr. Shah recalled the mass hangings done in the giant banyan tree nearby and sought to know why Mr. Rao does not even want to pay his respects to the 1,000 tribals massacred for seeking freedom from the then rulers. “We will not let their sacrifices go in vain, the real freedom for Telangana is when it breaks free from Majlis’ clutches. While the car is the TRS symbol, the steering wheel is with Owaisi,” he charged.

Mr. Shah read out the names of liberation struggle stalwarts like Ramji Goud, Komaram Bheem, Swami Ramananda Teertha and many others, including former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, stating that the BJP will strive to uphold the self respect of Telangana.

While greeting people on Liberation Day anniversary and Vishwakarma Day, he pointed out that it was also PM Narendra Modi’s birthday and one crore vaccinations were done till 3 p.m. throughout the country, even as party workers were taking up many social service activities.

The Home Minister introduced former Minister Eatala Rajender and pointed out that he was in TRS from inception but was forced out as the ruling party is run by a single family with prominence for son or daughter only. “You can spend any amount of money but cannot stop Rajender’s victory,” he said.

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s ongoing ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ will touch all 119 constituencies to get rid of this regime for the sake of the poor, downtrodden and security of women, he said. The Congress has been decimated throughout the country and stands no chance in fighting TRS or being outside the grasp of the Majlis. It is the BJP alone that can take them on, he added.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, in his speech, demanded KCR’s apology for not even hoisting the national flag to commemorate such a ‘momentous occasion’ and said it was an insult to the martyrs. “There is a conspiracy to make people forget them so that only the first family is remembered, we will not allow it. We will uproot this corrupt regime from its foundations and ensure BJP comes to power,” he said.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy said that the real independence for Telangana was on September 17, 1948, but MIM had prevented the previous Congress governments and now the TRS government from celebrating it officially. “People want change and we promise a more people-friendly government if elected to power,” he said.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, MPs S. Babu Rao, D. Aravind, senior leaders P. Sudhakar Reddy, T. Raja Singh, MLA M. Raghunandan Rao, G. Premender Reddy and others also spoke.