BJP welcomes MoJS notification on river boards

Party to give tickets to SCs even in general category seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party has welcomed the decision of the Centre to notify the purview of the Krishna and Godavari waters under the respective management boards on Friday.

Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said at a press conference in Karimnagar that instead of settling the raging rivers waters allocation amicably, the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been trying to rouse emotions among people to gain political benefit.

“Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is shedding crocodile tears after accepting 299 TMC of Krishna water allocation at the apex council meeting but has been attributing motives to the Centre ever since. He has to first apologise to the people of Telangana people for this, as we are ready to fight for the rightful share of the water to the State,” he said.

SC Morcha

Later, presiding over a meeting of the SC morcha at Vemulawada, Mr. Sanjay Kumar once again launched a tirade against the Chief Minister charging him of “high corruption, cheating the dalits after promising them of the CM’s post and even depriving the Deputy CM post, not fulfilling the promise of giving three acres land but going for commercial land sales,” and so on.

“We are going to give tickets to the Scheduled Castes (SC) even in general category seats. The BJP is the only party which can save ‘Telangana Talli’ from the clutches of Mr. Rao. We stand stand by the oppressed and the poor. Mr. Rao is against the poor, and those protesting against his misrule are being crushed through illegal detentions. But, there is no need to fear for those fighting for true ideology and just cause,” he said.

The BJP president accused the TRS government of not giving credit to the Centre despite getting largesse in the form of free foodgrains for distribution to the poor and funds for several welfare schemes.