BJP wants North Hyderabad to be included in Hyderabad Metro Phase II proposals

Published - November 05, 2024 03:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BJP leader wants four routes to be included in Phase-II proposals including Balanagar-Shaurnagar-Suraram-Gandimaisamma

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused that Medchal, Alwal, Keesara and other regions in north of Hyderabad were neglected in the proposed expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail. The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Congress Government and Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) of neglecting 40% of the population by ignoring North Hyderabad regions - like Medchal, Alwal, Keesara and others where already a substantial number of the poor and middle class reside - for the proposed next phase of the metro rail construction.

Include four routes in the Phase-II

In a communication to the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Development Manoharlal Khattar on Tuesday (November 5, 2024), senior party leader S Malla Reddy, also the Medchal Urban district in-charge president, has called for inclusion of four new routes in the phase-II proposals. These include: 1) Balanagar-Shaurnagar-Suraram-Gandimaisamma, (2)Bowenpally-Suchitra-Kompally-Medchal, (3) Jubilee Bus Station-Alwal-Tumkunta, (4) Tarnaka-ECIL X Roads-Nagaram-Keesara.

Mr. Reddy informed the Union Minister that not a single corridor has been considered in the above mentioned routes indicating a ‘partisan attitude and negligence’ towards North Hyderabad despite people living in the areas craving for a reliable and eco-friendly public transport system for decades.

The Centre should direct the Telangana Government to include above mentioned corridors before its approval for the proposed Joint Venture (JV) project to be taken at 50:50 cost sharing basis. The Government had earlier issued an official order for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II ‘Part A’ & ‘Part B’ for a length of about 116.4 km.

Part-A routes

Part A routes - mainly as extensions to the existing HMR phase one, include Corridor IV: Nagole – Shamshabad RGIA (Airport Corridor) spanning 36.8 km; Corridor V: Raidurg - Kokapet Neopolis spanning 11.6 km ; Corridor VI: MGBS Chandrayangutta (Old City Corridor) spanning 7.5 km; Corridor VII: Miyapur – Patancheru 13.4 km ; Corridor VIII: LB Nagar - Hayat Nagar 7.1 km for a total of 76.4 km estimated to cost ₹24,269 crore..

While the party has no issue with the proposed corridors, it has pointed out that the second phase has totally ignored North Hyderabad which connects to Medchal, Medak, Nizamabad, Adilabad and Karimnagar districts.

‘Connecting to hypothetical Fourth City is not financially viable;

Mr. Reddy was especially sore that the region has not been considered in ‘Part B’ plan too for the second phase where the Government has proposed extending the metro rail from Shamshabad Airport to the Fourth City (Skill University) for a length of 40 km. “This corridor connects a hypothetical ‘Fourth City’ has no financial viability,” is his contention.

Hyderabad Airport Metro Phase II to span 116.2 km at over ₹32,000 crore with extension to ‘Fourth City’
